Tobam Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 232.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,175 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.4% of Tobam's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tobam's holdings in Oracle were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $4,336,031,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 882.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $972,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,473,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,382 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oracle Stock Up 0.2%

ORCL stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $188.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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