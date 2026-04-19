Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.72 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS - Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Chart Industries worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2,251.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,831 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $203,919,000 after purchasing an additional 975,501 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 813,865 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $162,895,000 after purchasing an additional 561,622 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,938,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 590.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 509,110 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $101,898,000 after purchasing an additional 435,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,275,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Chart Industries to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Chart Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $203.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $208.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 800.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.11. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.51.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Chart Industries's revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc NYSE: GTLS is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart's product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

See Also

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