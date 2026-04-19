Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 79,423 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,539 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 79,423 shares during the period. Copart comprises approximately 0.6% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Copart were worth $16,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 125.2% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 54.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 26,213 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $869,747.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,638,871.76. This represents a 24.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company's stock.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $33.45 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Copart's revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Copart from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on Copart and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRT

Copart Company Profile

Copart NASDAQ: CPRT is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart's business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

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