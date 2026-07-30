Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL Stake Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 172.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,000 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 109,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Toll Brothers worth $23,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,379 shares of the construction company's stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,251 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,149 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 33,849 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company's stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $150.13 on Thursday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.50 and a 1 year high of $168.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Toll Brothers from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Toll Brothers

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, COO Robert Parahus sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,122,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,574.62. The trade was a 24.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total transaction of $12,206,507.06. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 321,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,302,264.48. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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