Torray Investment Partners LLC Acquires 29,245 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,031 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 29,245 shares during the period. Bloom Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Torray Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,272,000 after purchasing an additional 269,662 shares during the period. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $347,560,000. Amundi lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,683,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $322.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $242.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Trading Down 4.7%

NYSE:BE traded down $12.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,800,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,844,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $351.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.67. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4,896.60 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy continues to get support from Wall Street, with Susquehanna raising its price target to $298 and keeping a positive rating, while Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating with a $310 target. Benzinga

Bloom Energy continues to get support from Wall Street, with Susquehanna raising its price target to $298 and keeping a positive rating, while Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating with a $310 target. Positive Sentiment: Management has pushed back on the short report, saying it “categorically rejects” claims about supply-chain and scandium sourcing issues, which helped the stock rebound briefly yesterday. Yahoo Finance

Management has pushed back on the short report, saying it “categorically rejects” claims about supply-chain and scandium sourcing issues, which helped the stock rebound briefly yesterday. Neutral Sentiment: The stock has had an enormous AI-power rally over the past year, so some of today’s weakness may reflect profit-taking after a 1,000%+ run rather than a change in the company’s long-term story. 24/7 Wall St.

The stock has had an enormous AI-power rally over the past year, so some of today’s weakness may reflect profit-taking after a 1,000%+ run rather than a change in the company’s long-term story. Neutral Sentiment: Bloom Energy’s stock has also drawn multiple securities-fraud investigations, which keeps uncertainty elevated even though these are not operating results. Business Wire

Bloom Energy’s stock has also drawn multiple securities-fraud investigations, which keeps uncertainty elevated even though these are not operating results. Negative Sentiment: Short-seller allegations about scandium and supply-chain exposure are pressuring sentiment, with one report saying Bloom relies on critical minerals tied to China. Yahoo Finance

Short-seller allegations about scandium and supply-chain exposure are pressuring sentiment, with one report saying Bloom relies on critical minerals tied to China. Negative Sentiment: Fuel-cell stocks are broadly unwinding part of their massive 2026 gains, adding sector-wide selling pressure on BE. 24/7 Wall St.

Fuel-cell stocks are broadly unwinding part of their massive 2026 gains, adding sector-wide selling pressure on BE. Negative Sentiment: Bloom Energy has now retreated sharply from its recent high, with traders questioning whether the stock’s valuation can be justified ahead of earnings. Invezz

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total value of $820,286.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,175,646.95. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $651,992.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,686 shares in the company, valued at $22,998,973.32. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 228,617 shares of company stock worth $59,843,659 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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