Torray Investment Partners LLC Has $24.31 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,108 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 3.5% of Torray Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and above-consensus guidance — TXN reported EPS $1.68 (vs. ~$1.37 est.) and revenue up ~18.6% YoY (~$4.8B). Management set Q2 EPS guidance of $1.77–2.05 and revenue guidance above Street estimates, driven by industrial and data-center demand; that combination is driving the rally. Article Title

Q1 beat and above-consensus guidance — TXN reported EPS $1.68 (vs. ~$1.37 est.) and revenue up ~18.6% YoY (~$4.8B). Management set Q2 EPS guidance of $1.77–2.05 and revenue guidance above Street estimates, driven by industrial and data-center demand; that combination is driving the rally. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and bigger price targets — Bank of America upgraded TXN from Neutral to Buy and raised its PT to $320; Robert W. Baird raised its PT to $300 and Rosenblatt to $330. Those upgrades amplify buying pressure by signaling sustained upside from better demand and margin trends. Article Title

Multiple analyst upgrades and bigger price targets — Bank of America upgraded TXN from Neutral to Buy and raised its PT to $320; Robert W. Baird raised its PT to $300 and Rosenblatt to $330. Those upgrades amplify buying pressure by signaling sustained upside from better demand and margin trends. Positive Sentiment: Demand mix improving — Reports and commentary highlight stronger data-center buildouts and a rebound in industrial end markets, which matter for TI’s analog-heavy portfolio and support above-consensus guidance. Article Title

Demand mix improving — Reports and commentary highlight stronger data-center buildouts and a rebound in industrial end markets, which matter for TI’s analog-heavy portfolio and support above-consensus guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning is mixed — Quiver/filings show large portfolio adjustments by some institutional holders (both adds and sizable reductions), suggesting flows could amplify volatility even as fundamentals improve. Article Title

Institutional positioning is mixed — Quiver/filings show large portfolio adjustments by some institutional holders (both adds and sizable reductions), suggesting flows could amplify volatility even as fundamentals improve. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and elevated valuation — Multiple insider share sales were reported and TXN currently trades at a high P/E (~43) and PEG >2, which could limit upside if growth stalls or macro demand softens. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $238.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $696,647.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,838.60. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,805,805.52. This represents a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $38.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.67. 6,821,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,394,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $276.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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