Torray Investment Partners LLC Invests $19.11 Million in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Torray Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 259,982 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $19,109,000. ONEOK accounts for approximately 2.7% of Torray Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,769,215 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $566,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,042 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in ONEOK by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,558,993 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $127,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,222,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,634,932,000 after acquiring an additional 711,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ONEOK by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,433,178 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $396,462,000 after acquiring an additional 703,834 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,998,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $145,847,000 after acquiring an additional 642,427 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.23. 252,486 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882,427. The business's fifty day moving average price is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.84. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $95.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ONEOK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ONEOK wasn't on the list.

While ONEOK currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here