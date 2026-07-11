Torray Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,564,097,000 after buying an additional 699,364 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock worth $2,024,413,000 after acquiring an additional 65,595,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,240,802 shares of the company's stock worth $13,951,570,000 after acquiring an additional 663,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company's stock worth $7,615,200,000 after acquiring an additional 312,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $4,444,736,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $431.00 price target (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $360.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $359.33. 2,334,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,848. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $251.40 and a twelve month high of $382.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.23.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. GE Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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