Torren Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Torren Management LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Torren Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 177,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $61,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 6,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadcom Stock Down 4.0%

AVGO stock opened at $384.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $404.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.58 and a 12 month high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,072,413.88. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,644 shares of company stock worth $13,982,964. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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