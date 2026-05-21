Torren Management LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,462 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Amazon.com makes up about 0.5% of Torren Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $79,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Up 2.2%
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $265.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.45.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI’s Mark Mahaney reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon and raised his outlook tied to the company’s growing spectrum and “Leo” connectivity opportunities, signaling more upside potential. Article: Mark Mahaney Reiterates Buy on Amazon
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles pointed to AWS strength, with recent commentary saying Amazon’s cloud business is benefiting from AI demand and stronger-than-expected growth, helping reinforce the bullish valuation case. Article: Is Amazon.com One Of The Best Cloud Stocks To Buy As Azure Growth Hits 40%?
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to frame Amazon as an underappreciated AI winner, with bullish notes on AWS, Trainium chips, and enterprise partnerships suggesting durable upside from cloud monetization. Article: Amazon Stock Falls despite Surge in Trainium AI Chip Demand
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, and another executive sale from Matthew Garman also drew attention, but these transactions do not appear to signal a change in Amazon’s operating outlook. SEC filing for Douglas J. Herrington sale
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon also won an appeals-court case over allegations it helped with tariff evasion, removing a legal overhang and reducing near-term uncertainty. Article: Amazon.com defeats appeal claiming it aided tariff evasion
- Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the positive headlines, Amazon is still facing a class-action lawsuit tied to tariff-related pricing, which could create legal and reputational noise for investors. Article: Amazon Lawsuit Adds New Risk Layer To Valuation And Share Momentum
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,742 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.59, for a total transaction of $982,611.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 476,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,248,077.48. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total value of $3,014,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,203.80. The trade was a 50.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,026 shares of company stock valued at $49,128,874. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore increased their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.66.
Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com
Amazon.com Profile
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Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
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