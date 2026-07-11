Torren Management LLC Sells 2,353 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Torren Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6,323.5% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 102.8% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank raised Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $12.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $979.30. 31,541,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,181,996. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $923.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $578.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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