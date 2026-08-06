TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,168 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,245 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Maseco LLP grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 119.9% in the first quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 420 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company's stock.

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TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE TTE opened at $84.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $57.39 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $202.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.14.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.10 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 15.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TotalEnergies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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