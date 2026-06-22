Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,941 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.0% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12,439.6% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 39,319,009 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $4,926,279,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $2,938,892,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,951,907 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,868,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,135 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,815,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,556,716 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $21,995,501,000 after buying an additional 2,402,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ABT opened at $88.48 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.06. The company's fifty day moving average is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.45. The firm has a market cap of $154.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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