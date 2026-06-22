Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $263,000 Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 19,124 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's holdings in Amphenol were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Amphenol by 9,435.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $10,374,670,000 after purchasing an additional 75,964,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after buying an additional 17,387,536 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,228,288,000 after buying an additional 14,714,177 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Amphenol by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after buying an additional 8,021,284 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, June 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $164.23 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $142.92 and its 200-day moving average is $140.37. The company has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.98 and a 52-week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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