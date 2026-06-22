Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,556 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 26,628 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 1.1% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's holdings in Corning were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,283,317 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,693,247,000 after purchasing an additional 580,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corning by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,008,856 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,035,836,000 after buying an additional 439,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,411,824 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,781,250,000 after buying an additional 517,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Corning by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,890,802 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,478,959,000 after buying an additional 5,831,873 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Corning by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,358,211,000 after buying an additional 3,848,540 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 908,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,371,500.38. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $18,138,016. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $195.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.44, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corning's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $223.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.31.

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About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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