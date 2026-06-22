Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,465 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Embree Financial Group raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore lowered their target price on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $545.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $411.32 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm's fifty day moving average is $423.56 and its 200-day moving average is $456.02. The firm has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

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