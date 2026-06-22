Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,840 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSH. State Street Corp bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,057,682,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,482,557,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $3,140,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,967,927,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,710,101,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $161.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.60 and a twelve month high of $220.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $200.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRSH

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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