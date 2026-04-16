Towne Trust Company N.A Sells 17,680 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Towne Trust Company N.A cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,414 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,680 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 3.1% of Towne Trust Company N.A's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Towne Trust Company N.A's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Peter Thiel disclosed a roughly 4% stake in Palantir, a high‑profile endorsement that signals conviction from a well‑known tech investor and can attract other institutional buyers. Read More.

Peter Thiel disclosed a roughly 4% stake in Palantir, a high‑profile endorsement that signals conviction from a well‑known tech investor and can attract other institutional buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cathie Wood’s ARK increased its Palantir holdings (~$11M reported), reinforcing a growth‑focused investor base and adding buying pressure. Read More.

Cathie Wood’s ARK increased its Palantir holdings (~$11M reported), reinforcing a growth‑focused investor base and adding buying pressure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Political visibility (a presidential mention in recent social posts) and supportive media commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer) have amplified confidence that Palantir remains central to government analytics and defense-related AI work. This raising of profile tends to boost sentiment for defense/government revenue continuity. Read More.

Political visibility (a presidential mention in recent social posts) and supportive media commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer) have amplified confidence that Palantir remains central to government analytics and defense-related AI work. This raising of profile tends to boost sentiment for defense/government revenue continuity. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company product momentum: coverage highlights Palantir’s AIP as a real growth engine—enterprise adoption and pilot‑to‑deal conversion are cited as drivers of revenue and margin expansion, supporting bullish near‑term fundamentals (and referencing Palantir’s recent upside in revenues/earnings). Read More.

Company product momentum: coverage highlights Palantir’s AIP as a real growth engine—enterprise adoption and pilot‑to‑deal conversion are cited as drivers of revenue and margin expansion, supporting bullish near‑term fundamentals (and referencing Palantir’s recent upside in revenues/earnings). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts/upgrades argue Anthropic’s threat is overstated and that Palantir’s sovereign/government moat and real‑world deployments blunt purely LLM‑based competition — this supports sentiment but is debateable. Read More.

Some analysts/upgrades argue Anthropic’s threat is overstated and that Palantir’s sovereign/government moat and real‑world deployments blunt purely LLM‑based competition — this supports sentiment but is debateable. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and “buy the dip” pieces are mixed — some see the pullback as opportunity, others caution patience; that contributes to volatile trading rather than a clear directional signal. Read More.

Market commentary and “buy the dip” pieces are mixed — some see the pullback as opportunity, others caution patience; that contributes to volatile trading rather than a clear directional signal. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry publicly disclosed bearish positions and argued Palantir’s fair value could be far lower (<$50), fueling short‑selling headlines and hedged bets that amplify downside risk for a richly valued stock. Read More.

Michael Burry publicly disclosed bearish positions and argued Palantir’s fair value could be far lower (<$50), fueling short‑selling headlines and hedged bets that amplify downside risk for a richly valued stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competition worries: reporting on Anthropic’s rapid revenue ramp and arguments that it could erode Palantir’s middleware/AI positioning have raised existential competition concerns among investors. Read More.

Competition worries: reporting on Anthropic’s rapid revenue ramp and arguments that it could erode Palantir’s middleware/AI positioning have raised existential competition concerns among investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/valuation pressure: some firms trimmed targets (e.g., Mizuho) and multiple pieces warn PLTR trades at a premium, meaning the stock is vulnerable to any growth/margin miss. Those valuation stories increase volatility and selling pressure. Read More.

Analyst/valuation pressure: some firms trimmed targets (e.g., Mizuho) and multiple pieces warn PLTR trades at a premium, meaning the stock is vulnerable to any growth/margin miss. Those valuation stories increase volatility and selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several outlets warn a sizable corrective drawdown (30–35%) is possible if expectations slip—this keeps some investors on the sidelines despite positive operational headlines. Read More.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $197.32.

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.8%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $142.15 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.31 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $143.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.98 billion, a PE ratio of 225.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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