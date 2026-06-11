Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 11,599 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 278.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,772 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $2,020,992,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its position in ServiceNow by 411.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,955 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 38,583 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 387.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,630 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 36,274 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $398,202,000 after buying an additional 2,064,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Argus lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $106.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business's fifty day moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average is $120.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

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