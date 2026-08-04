Toyota Motor Corporation $TM Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,865 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP's holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $39,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 302.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Toyota Motor by 10,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 202 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:TM opened at $186.15 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 52-week low of $166.10 and a 52-week high of $248.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.58. The company has a market capitalization of $242.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.81 billion during the quarter. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Toyota Motor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating for the company. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $290.00.

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About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota's operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company's product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

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