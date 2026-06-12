Trailhead Planners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,206 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Trailhead Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,206 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $419.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $206.20 and a 12-month high of $450.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Insider Activity

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $229,407 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s May revenue surged about 30% year over year, reinforcing that AI-related demand remains strong and that the company is tracking toward its quarterly sales goals.

TSMC’s May revenue surged about 30% year over year, reinforcing that AI-related demand remains strong and that the company is tracking toward its quarterly sales goals. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings forecasts for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, adding to bullish analyst sentiment on the stock.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings forecasts for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, adding to bullish analyst sentiment on the stock. Positive Sentiment: TSMC remains a key beneficiary of the AI semiconductor buildout, with commentary emphasizing its dominant role in advanced chip manufacturing and packaging.

TSMC remains a key beneficiary of the AI semiconductor buildout, with commentary emphasizing its dominant role in advanced chip manufacturing and packaging. Neutral Sentiment: Google is reportedly exploring Samsung as a second manufacturing partner for next-gen AI chips, which underscores strong industry demand but also points to capacity constraints at TSMC.

Google is reportedly exploring Samsung as a second manufacturing partner for next-gen AI chips, which underscores strong industry demand but also points to capacity constraints at TSMC. Negative Sentiment: Taiwan is weighing stricter export controls on advanced AI chips to China, a move that could reduce TSMC’s exposure to that market.

Taiwan is weighing stricter export controls on advanced AI chips to China, a move that could reduce TSMC’s exposure to that market. Negative Sentiment: U.S. lawmakers are also pushing for tighter semiconductor trade rules involving Chinese firms, adding another regulatory risk for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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