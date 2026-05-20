Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Bought by Saranac Partners Ltd

Saranac Partners Ltd grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,935 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 2.4% of Saranac Partners Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Saranac Partners Ltd's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company's stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the company's stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company's stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $507.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $506.56.

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Trane Technologies Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $448.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $348.06 and a twelve month high of $503.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $451.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.24.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 13.41%.Trane Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.750-14.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 36,045 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.69, for a total transaction of $15,235,861.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,978,950.12. This represents a 27.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,500. This represents a 54.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 53,654 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,523 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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