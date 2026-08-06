Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,929 shares during the period. Eastern Bank's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company's stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company's stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.6%

TT stock opened at $484.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $348.06 and a 12 month high of $505.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.88.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 13.28%.Trane Technologies's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.200-15.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $570.00 to $566.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $555.00 target price on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $501.00 to $496.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $520.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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