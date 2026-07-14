Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 943,056 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,926 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Trane Technologies worth $393,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 178.0% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company's stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 104,140 shares of the company's stock worth $45,552,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $479.67 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $469.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $348.06 and a 52-week high of $505.87. The company has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.81 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 13.41%.The business's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,500. This trade represents a 54.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $507.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $512.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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