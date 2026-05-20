Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 12,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $448.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $451.15 and a 200-day moving average of $429.24. The firm has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $348.06 and a twelve month high of $503.47.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.750-14.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,878,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,259,200. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 36,045 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.69, for a total value of $15,235,861.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,948 shares in the company, valued at $40,978,950.12. The trade was a 27.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,654 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,523. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $507.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $506.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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