Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 170.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALAB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 95,409 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 917.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 56,952 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Astera Labs news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total transaction of $56,064,793.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,079,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $702,214,489.08. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,298,757 shares of company stock worth $472,787,436 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $363.54 on Thursday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $372.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 245.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.07.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.75.

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About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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