Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,540 Shares of Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,301 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Ciena were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Ciena by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 50.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 11.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 1.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ciena from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ciena from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ciena from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $330.00 price objective on Ciena in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIEN

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 46,341 shares in the company, valued at $18,768,105. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 22,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.80, for a total value of $9,021,337.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 68 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,866.40. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 41,774 shares of company stock worth $16,049,357 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

More Ciena News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Ciena Trading Up 4.0%

NYSE CIEN opened at $494.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $513.49. The business's fifty day moving average is $373.52 and its 200 day moving average is $265.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.47%.Ciena's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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