Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG is Argent Capital Management LLC's 10th Largest Position

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,265 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the quarter. Transdigm Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of Argent Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Transdigm Group worth $87,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,477.47.

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Transdigm Group Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE TDG opened at $1,257.90 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,123.61 and a 52 week high of $1,620.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,269.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,266.41.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.11 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 38,196 shares of company stock valued at $47,135,464 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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