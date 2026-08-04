TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX - Free Report) by 111.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,889 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 28,404 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of TransMedics Group worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMDX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,506,000 after acquiring an additional 322,353 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 635,394 shares of the company's stock worth $71,291,000 after purchasing an additional 223,409 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,321 shares of the company's stock worth $52,713,000 after purchasing an additional 217,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TransMedics Group by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 569,970 shares of the company's stock worth $69,338,000 after purchasing an additional 171,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,069,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,997,000 after buying an additional 113,817 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.15. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $173.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.44 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TransMedics Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded TransMedics Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered TransMedics Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on TransMedics Group from $142.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $126.27.

Read Our Latest Report on TransMedics Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Gunderson sold 9,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $722,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,249,148.52. This represents a 36.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company's flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics' solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

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