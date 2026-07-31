TransUnion $TRU Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,322 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 78,251 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.25% of TransUnion worth $33,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 142,539 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $9,862,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 38,839 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,184,000.

TransUnion Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of TRU stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $97.42. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.210 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.750-4.830 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Insider Activity

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $480,307.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,973.76. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $77,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,843 shares in the company, valued at $467,440. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 48,150 shares of company stock worth $3,778,562 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key TransUnion News

Here are the key news stories impacting TransUnion this week:

Positive Sentiment: TransUnion’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations: revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $1.31 billion versus the $1.28 billion consensus, while EPS of $1.23 topped estimates near $1.16 and increased from $1.08 a year earlier. TransUnion Announces Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

TransUnion’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations: revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $1.31 billion versus the $1.28 billion consensus, while EPS of $1.23 topped estimates near $1.16 and increased from $1.08 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $4.75–$4.83, above the roughly $4.67 analyst consensus. Growth in financial services, international markets, platform modernization and acquisition-related expansion—especially in Latin America—supported the bullish reaction.

Management raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $4.75–$4.83, above the roughly $4.67 analyst consensus. Growth in financial services, international markets, platform modernization and acquisition-related expansion—especially in Latin America—supported the bullish reaction. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised their price targets following the beat. Wells Fargo lifted its target to $102 and maintained Overweight, Baird raised its target to $115 with an Outperform rating, and Needham increased its target to $100 with a Buy rating. TransUnion Strong Q2 Beat and Raised Guidance

Several analysts raised their price targets following the beat. Wells Fargo lifted its target to $102 and maintained Overweight, Baird raised its target to $115 with an Outperform rating, and Needham increased its target to $100 with a Buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s third-quarter EPS outlook of $1.18–$1.21 is broadly in line with expectations. That may leave investors focused on execution and additional upside catalysts after the post-earnings advance. A separate analysis assigned TransUnion a strong GF Score of 90, supporting the company’s long-term quality and momentum profile. TransUnion GF Score Analysis

The company’s third-quarter EPS outlook of $1.18–$1.21 is broadly in line with expectations. That may leave investors focused on execution and additional upside catalysts after the post-earnings advance. A separate analysis assigned TransUnion a strong GF Score of 90, supporting the company’s long-term quality and momentum profile. Negative Sentiment: EVP Mohamed Abdelsadek sold 23,495 shares for approximately $2 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Data showing 14 insider sales and no purchases over the past six months could weigh on sentiment, although the planned nature of the transaction reduces its significance. SEC Insider Sale Filing

EVP Mohamed Abdelsadek sold 23,495 shares for approximately $2 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Data showing 14 insider sales and no purchases over the past six months could weigh on sentiment, although the planned nature of the transaction reduces its significance. Negative Sentiment: Investors may also be locking in gains after the strong earnings-related move, while the stock’s elevated valuation increases sensitivity to guidance, future growth and any signs of slowing credit-market demand. Rising auto-loan fraud losses represent an additional risk for lending-related customers.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRU. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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