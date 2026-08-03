TransUnion $TRU Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,585 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 46,281 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Essential Partners LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 609 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRU. Griffin Securities set a $98.00 price objective on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded TransUnion from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TransUnion

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $480,307.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,251,973.76. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $77,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,440. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 48,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,562 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $78.57 on Monday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $97.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.210 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.750-4.830 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

See Also

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