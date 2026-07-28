Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,305,515 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 232,711 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.09% of Travel + Leisure worth $90,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 42.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,505 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 233,345 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,286 shares of the company's stock worth $9,271,000 after buying an additional 98,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $56.66 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. Travel + Leisure's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Travel + Leisure's payout ratio is 65.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Travel + Leisure from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Travel + Leisure

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 500 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $37,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,691.48. The trade was a 26.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denny Marie Post sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $159,575.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $126,191.91. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,161,915 in the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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