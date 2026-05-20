Tredje AP fonden Acquires 20,722 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 182.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,089 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 20,722 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in Jabil were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Jabil by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,441 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,799,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,883 shares of the technology company's stock worth $67,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,077,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $908,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,546,620. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $501,213.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,296,424.38. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $290.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $332.98 on Wednesday. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.52 and a fifty-two week high of $372.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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