Tredje AP fonden Acquires 258,311 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 117.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 258,311 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 1.0% of Tredje AP fonden's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $136,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $61,306,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 488,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $139,315,000 after acquiring an additional 66,781 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron remains a major beneficiary of the AI boom, with reports highlighting record highs, strong demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and tight supply that is supporting pricing power and a favorable revenue/margin outlook. Article Title

Micron remains a major beneficiary of the AI boom, with reports highlighting record highs, strong demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and tight supply that is supporting pricing power and a favorable revenue/margin outlook. Positive Sentiment: News that Samsung may face labor disruptions lifted hopes for tighter memory-chip supply, which can benefit Micron by supporting stronger industry pricing and potentially improving margins. Article Title

News that Samsung may face labor disruptions lifted hopes for tighter memory-chip supply, which can benefit Micron by supporting stronger industry pricing and potentially improving margins. Positive Sentiment: Multiple market pieces pointed to Micron as one of the standout AI trade names, reinforcing investor enthusiasm for the stock after its huge run over the past year. Article Title

Multiple market pieces pointed to Micron as one of the standout AI trade names, reinforcing investor enthusiasm for the stock after its huge run over the past year. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on bullish investor commentary and portfolio updates, but these were more sentiment-driven than fundamentally new, so they are unlikely to be the main driver of the stock today. Article Title

Several articles focused on bullish investor commentary and portfolio updates, but these were more sentiment-driven than fundamentally new, so they are unlikely to be the main driver of the stock today. Negative Sentiment: Micron came under pressure from a broader semiconductor sell-off and investor worries that the AI rally has pushed memory-chip valuations too far too fast. Article Title

Micron came under pressure from a broader semiconductor sell-off and investor worries that the AI rally has pushed memory-chip valuations too far too fast. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage also flagged concerns about demand durability, China exposure, and the risk that memory-market conditions could weaken if AI spending cools. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $495.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MU

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of MU opened at $681.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $818.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $484.78 and a 200-day moving average of $374.96.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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