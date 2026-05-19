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Tredje AP fonden Buys New Position in BlackRock $BLK

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
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Key Points

  • Tredje AP fonden opened a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter, buying 51,034 shares valued at about $54.6 million.
  • BlackRock also saw notable insider selling, including CEO Laurence Fink’s sale of 33,900 shares; insiders have sold $47.7 million worth of stock over the last three months.
  • Analysts remain generally positive on BLK, with an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of about $1,269, while the company’s latest quarterly results beat expectations on both EPS and revenue.
  • Five stocks we like better than BlackRock.

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,034 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $54,624,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 29 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,069.56, for a total transaction of $240,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,054,779.16. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 45,249 shares of company stock valued at $47,671,714 in the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,368.00 to $1,393.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded BlackRock from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,269.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLK

Key Headlines Impacting BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,085.60 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $917.39 and a 12 month high of $1,219.94. The firm has a market cap of $168.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,010.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,054.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 24.40%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 52.77 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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