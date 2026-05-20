Tredje AP fonden Buys Shares of 32,949 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,949 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,821,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $722,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $706,000.

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Sandisk Stock Up 3.8%

NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,383.29 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $931.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.16. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $1,600.00. The company has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 4.82.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,525 shares of company stock worth $6,555,092. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi sharply raised its price target on Sandisk to $2,025 from $1,300 and kept a Buy rating, citing accelerating NAND demand tied to AI infrastructure and hyperscale data center expansion. The upgrade reinforced the view that Sandisk still has meaningful upside after its huge run. Sandisk Stock Can Rise Another 52%, Says Citi. Why Investors Should Buy.

Citi sharply raised its price target on Sandisk to from $1,300 and kept a rating, citing accelerating NAND demand tied to AI infrastructure and hyperscale data center expansion. The upgrade reinforced the view that Sandisk still has meaningful upside after its huge run. Positive Sentiment: Melius Research also boosted its target, calling for $2,350 , which added to the bullish analyst momentum around Sandisk and the AI memory trade. Wall Street sets Sandisk stock price target for the next 12 months

Melius Research also boosted its target, calling for , which added to the bullish analyst momentum around Sandisk and the AI memory trade. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Sandisk’s strong fundamentals, including surging revenue, margin expansion, and AI-driven storage demand, which continues to support the long-term bull case for the stock. Micron (MU) and SanDisk (SNDK) – Why a Top Analyst Boosted Price Targets on These AI Stocks

Recent commentary highlighted Sandisk’s strong fundamentals, including surging revenue, margin expansion, and AI-driven storage demand, which continues to support the long-term bull case for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Sandisk is also benefiting from the broader narrative that AI is shifting demand from compute to storage, with investors increasingly treating NAND flash as a key bottleneck in AI infrastructure rather than a commodity product.

Sandisk is also benefiting from the broader narrative that AI is shifting demand from compute to storage, with investors increasingly treating NAND flash as a key bottleneck in AI infrastructure rather than a commodity product. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish analyst action, Sandisk has been slipping at times along with the wider chip sector as rising bond yields and general tech-sector caution pressure high-beta semiconductor stocks. Micron, SanDisk Stocks Meet The Bond Time Bomb: 30-Year Yields Hit 19-Year Highs

Despite the bullish analyst action, Sandisk has been slipping at times along with the wider chip sector as rising bond yields and general tech-sector caution pressure high-beta semiconductor stocks. Negative Sentiment: Some investors are also taking profits after Sandisk’s massive year-long rally, leading to short-term cooling and fears that the stock’s near-term upside may be more limited after such a dramatic run.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Sandisk from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Sandisk from $900.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price objective on Sandisk in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,157.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

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