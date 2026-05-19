Tredje AP fonden Cuts Holdings in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Tredje AP fonden lowered its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 80,585 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.19% of Trimble worth $34,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Trimble by 168.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 17.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 839,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $68,555,000 after buying an additional 124,772 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $39,345,000 after buying an additional 203,804 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 918,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $74,990,000 after acquiring an additional 111,450 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,550,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $126,619,000 after acquiring an additional 42,929 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trimble Trading Down 0.2%

TRMB stock opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $905.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $796,385.18. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,725 shares of company stock worth $2,151,167. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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