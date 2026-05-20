Tredje AP fonden Has $8.16 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 101,712 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in Datadog were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $215.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $215.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 566.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $25,407,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,002,091.36. The trade was a 13.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 1,930 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $358,632.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $391,336.92. The trade was a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 842,739 shares of company stock valued at $121,023,123 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Datadog from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $213.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

See Also

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