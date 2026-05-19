Tredje AP fonden Increases Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,061,288 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 446,792 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.9% of Tredje AP fonden's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in Bank of America were worth $113,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 71,692 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,629,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $254,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,080 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 9,296,589 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $511,312,000 after acquiring an additional 86,536 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 32,943 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,242 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of America from $61.50 to $57.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,362,000. This represents a 21.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 170,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 354,588 shares of company stock worth $17,814,296 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Bank of America

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About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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