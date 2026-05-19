Tredje AP fonden Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $70,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. United Community Bank raised its position in T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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T-Mobile US Stock Up 2.9%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $190.65 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $261.56. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $200.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,080,974.78. The trade was a 34.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,894 shares of company stock valued at $29,902,357. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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