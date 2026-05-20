Tredje AP fonden Invests $13.42 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $13,421,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $170.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.94 and a 52-week high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $538,920. This represents a 50.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $214,200. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $237.20.

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Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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