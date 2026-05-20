Tredje AP fonden Invests $14.06 Million in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company's stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company's stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 860 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $147.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,358.88. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.4%

JCI stock opened at $135.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $96.01 and a one year high of $147.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.86.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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