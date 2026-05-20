Tredje AP fonden Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,432 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 15,474 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Tredje AP fonden's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in Visa were worth $139,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 647,978 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $227,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $329.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.56.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here