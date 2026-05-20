Tredje AP fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Tredje AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,462 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 118,428 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned approximately 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $12,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CMS Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in CMS Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,258 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 1,750 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 24,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,238.60. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 14,914 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $1,129,735.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 131,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,276. The trade was a 10.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,664 shares of company stock worth $1,579,506. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMS

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.37. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.97.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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