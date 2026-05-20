Tredje AP fonden Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Arista Networks by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $181.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $141.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.67. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $144.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.86 and a 1-year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

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Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,378,127.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,414,984.68. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,444,729 shares of company stock worth $238,448,539. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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