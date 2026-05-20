Tredje AP fonden Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,937 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Twilio by 2,488.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 303 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $195.40.

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Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 675,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.54, for a total transaction of $130,639,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $313,534,800. This trade represents a 29.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $271,677.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 129,173 shares in the company, valued at $25,503,917.12. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 726,441 shares of company stock worth $137,412,597 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $195.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $203.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $145.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.24.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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