Tredje AP fonden Sells 183,010 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,141 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 183,010 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $68,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,220,202 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $152,879,000 after buying an additional 124,733 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,291 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 104,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,053,953.78. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $87.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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