Tredje AP fonden Sells 66,576 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,424 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 66,576 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $17,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $195.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.89 and a 200-day moving average of $157.92. The company has a market cap of $206.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $247.90.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.70%.

Qualcomm declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,316. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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