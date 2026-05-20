Tredje AP fonden Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $12,605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. The trade was a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $630.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $821.11. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $739.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $745.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $855.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $641.00 target price (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $792.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Key Stories Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Regeneron announced a strategic collaboration with Parabilis Medicines to develop novel Antibody-Helicon Conjugates across multiple therapeutic areas, a deal that could be worth up to about $2.2 billion in milestone payments plus royalties and expands REGN’s pipeline into “undruggable” targets. Article: Regeneron Announces Strategic Collaboration with Parabilis Medicines to Advance Novel Antibody-Helicon™ Conjugates Across Multiple Therapeutic Areas

Regeneron announced a strategic collaboration with Parabilis Medicines to develop novel Antibody-Helicon Conjugates across multiple therapeutic areas, a deal that could be worth up to about $2.2 billion in milestone payments plus royalties and expands REGN’s pipeline into “undruggable” targets. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still maintained constructive views on REGN despite trimming price targets, including buy/overweight calls from firms such as Canaccord, JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, BMO, and Wells Fargo, suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels.

Several analysts still maintained constructive views on REGN despite trimming price targets, including buy/overweight calls from firms such as Canaccord, JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, BMO, and Wells Fargo, suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Regeneron’s latest earnings backdrop remains solid, with Q1 revenue up 19% year over year and results that beat consensus estimates, helping offset some of the pressure from recent headlines.

Regeneron’s latest earnings backdrop remains solid, with Q1 revenue up 19% year over year and results that beat consensus estimates, helping offset some of the pressure from recent headlines. Negative Sentiment: The main driver of the stock’s weakness was a late-stage melanoma trial failure: fianlimab plus cemiplimab did not meet its primary progression-free survival endpoint versus Merck’s Keytruda, raising questions about the company’s near-term oncology growth prospects. Article: Regeneron drops after skin cancer treatment misses late-stage trial goal

The main driver of the stock’s weakness was a late-stage melanoma trial failure: fianlimab plus cemiplimab did not meet its primary progression-free survival endpoint versus Merck’s Keytruda, raising questions about the company’s near-term oncology growth prospects. Negative Sentiment: The trial miss triggered multiple analyst price-target cuts and a wave of shareholder-investigation headlines, adding to sentiment pressure and keeping attention on execution risk in REGN’s pipeline.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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