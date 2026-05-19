Tredje AP fonden Trims Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,000 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.39% of ExlService worth $26,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in ExlService by 2,428.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 717 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,197 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $35,658.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,605,710.79. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $570.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

ExlService declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Barrington Research set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ExlService from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExlService from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXLS

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

Further Reading

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